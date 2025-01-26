Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy hoping for market movement after Cannon sale

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has hopes of some movement in their transfer plans after the sale of Tom Cannon.

The striker was sold to Sheffield United last week for £10m.

“It’s clear the situation for the final week, we are looking at options to strengthen the squad,” van Nistelrooy said. “This deal with Tom is part of that situation and looking at players to strengthen the team within the possibilities.

“No (the club’s commitment hasn’t changed), we’re still there. Of course things change when players like Tom leave. We’re still in that process.

“(The first few weeks of the window) have not been wasted because we’re putting our attention in the players we have to get the team improving and get the team out of this situation. New players are a bonus.

“We have a right-back that we needed. We’ll see if we can strengthen, but if not, we’ll work with what we have.

“It’s a work in progress. We’re trying to do what is possible within the possibilities. At this moment there is no news on anything.”

