Hoddle says Levy must invest in Tottenham or face further unrest from fans

Ex-manager Glenn Hoddle insists Daniel Levy must invest heavily in Tottenham’s squad or face continued fan unrest.

With Spurs struggling in the bottom half—despite three consecutive league wins for the first time since December 2023—supporters made their voices heard before the Man United clash.

Thousands marched toward the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the 1-0 victory, demanding significant changes at the club.

"I don't think it's a scenario to get Daniel Levy out at the moment," he exclusively told football.london.

"What I would say is that the problem with building a stadium, which is a magnificent stadium, to get the training ground built which any player in the world would want to be in that environment, now there's two aspects to it.

"The emphasis for me has got to be, 100 percent, 110 per cent, the squad. Build a squad that justifies the stadium. For me, it should be the other way around. You build the squad and then many build the stadium.

"It's gone this way round, I think that's why Spurs fans are up in arms. They're up in arms to say that the emphasis, the priority, all seems to be something else.

"That's why I personally feel that they've done a fantastic job with running the club, bringing in extra revenue. But why you're bringing in revenue is actually to build the squad that can glorify that stadium. That stadium deserves to have a wonderful team for Tottenham's future, winning trophies. Fans would be happy. What a great environment to go and watch a football game with the atmosphere. That's the vision that the club should have."