Hoddle convinced about Southgate's England future

Former England coach Glenn Hoddle is convinced Gareth Southgate will leave the job after the Euros.

No matter the result, Hoddle is adamant Southgate will depart.

He told The Sun: "I think if Gareth wins it, he goes. And I think if he doesn't, he'll go. Because if he wins it, he's young enough to come back again. You see Koeman? Koeman's come back.

"Gareth's young enough. Going to club football. Even if he wasn't good at club football, (people could think) 'Hang on a minute, perhaps he prefers international management. And he won the Euros for us. Bang! Oh, we'll have him back'.

"So that would be a shrewd move in my opinion. Because what do you do? You win the Euros, you go to the World Cup. And if you fail in the World Cup, you'd always have that. But that's a blemish then.

"Most international managers are 75 or so. So I wouldn't worry about that. He could always come back into the job.

"And it'd be open arms, wouldn't it?"