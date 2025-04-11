Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Hoddle already won over by Spurs whizkid Bergvall
Hoddle already won over by Spurs whizkid BergvallČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Elli Birch
Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle is convinced Lucas Bergvall is on track for an exciting career ahead.

After Bergvall's performance in last night's Europa League draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoddle was full of praise for the Swedish youngster.

The former Spurs star and manager said on TNT: "He has a little bit of everything. He has been thrown into games but mentally he has done it, that is the most important thing for me. Has more than done it! He will only grow and grow.

"He has learned so quickly. Some people take two seasons to grow and develop.

"He's improved in such a short time. What he's going to be like when he's 23, 24 is going to be scary. He's earned the right (to be in the starting eleven) based on the performances he's delivered. Mentally he's got it, you can see it."

