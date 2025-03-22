Djurgarden chief Andersson: Barcelona couldn't believe Bergvall rejected them for Spurs

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Djurgarden sports director Bosse Andersson has recalled Lucas Bergvall turning down Barcelona to join Tottenham last year.

Within days of spending time at La Masia, Bergvall was agreeing terms with Spurs.

Andersson said on Carina Bergfelt's talk show: "We had the privilege of talking to one of the largest football clubs in Europe. It was Barcelona who was interested.

"I think Barcelona was very surprised. You don't go to Barcelona just to look and eat tapas. 

"They were very disappointed that it became Tottenham, but the decision itself was the right one because now he (Bergvall, ed.) Has become an established player in the Premier League.

"All coaches talk about him as an amazing player, and he is only just 19 years old."

