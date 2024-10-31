Hoddle admits Chelsea "would be in a better state" with Tuchel in charge

Former Tottenham and England boss Glen Hoddle believes Chelsea should have kept Thomas Tuchel in 2022.

The German lost his position early in the 2022/2023 season, after the club’s new owners were in place.

However, Hoddle believes that despite a recent improvement in results, Chelsea would be in a better place if they had kept the current England manager.

"I like him," he told The Overlap.

"I’ve spent a bit of time with him and had a few interviews with him and spoke to him after. I like him.

"Look at what he did at Chelsea and what happened to them after he left… He won the Champions League there.

"He should still be there now and they would be in a better state.

"I think Chelsea are back by the way, I think they’ve got a good chance of getting themselves back there.

"But they went missing for a while there. If he would have stayed…"