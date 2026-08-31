Man City have reportedly successfully hijacked Tottenham's move for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye.

The 26-year-old seemed to be on the verge of swapping Merseyside for North London, but the deal was held up by Richarlison’s reluctance to move in the opposite direction in a separate deal.

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As for Man City, it was looking like they were about to pull off a sensational £85 million deal for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, only for Andoni Iraola’s side to cancel the deal having failed to find a replacement.

Now, according to David Ornstein, City have swooped in and reached an agreement with Everton to the tune of £65 million for Ndiaye.

The deal is now in the process of being finalised, and the Senegal is expected to undergo his Man City medical on Tuesday (September 1).

It’s now been reported that Tottenham are looking to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from rivals Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window.