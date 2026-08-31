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Cody Gakpo set for Liverpool STAY as Man City move collapses

Cody Gakpo set for Liverpool STAY as Man City move collapses
Cody Gakpo set for Liverpool STAY as Man City move collapsesREUTERS

Cody Gakpo is reportedly set to stay at Liverpool with his proposed move to rivals Man City now off.

Man City are on the lookout for a new forward following the departures of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham.

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Liverpool’s Gakpo, 27, had been their top target, with Enzo Maresca’s side willing to pay a staggering £80 million to secure his services.

According to The Athletic, that move will no longer be happening as Liverpool have turned down City’s offer for the Netherlands international.

It’s understood that Gakpo had agreed to make the move, deciding against a move to Tottenham, who have since turned their attention to Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.

City are now fully focussed on get a deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez over the line before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday (September 1).

The new comes after Liverpool confirmed the signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG for a reported £106 million, with another £17 million in potential add-ons.

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Cody GakpoManchester CityLiverpoolTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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