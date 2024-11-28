Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd

Former Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink believes Erik ten Hag surrounded himself with too many "friends" at Manchester United.

Hiddink has questioned the staffing choices of Ten Hag, who was sacked earlier this month.

"Everyone does things differently, but I was surprised by how many friendly staff members Erik has gathered around him," he told Voetbal Primeur.

"So you end up on an island, which makes it harder to integrate into the culture of your new club and exposes you to suspicion.

"I took only one assistant abroad, with whom I could deal with football-related matters. For the rest, I chose local coaches and supervisors, people who knew the club or the country well."

