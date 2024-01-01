Hibs chief Mackay explains Bournemouth partnership

Hibernian sporting director Malky Mackay has spoken about the club’s partnership with Bournemouth.

The Scottish and English clubs are now linked to each other through American billionaire Bill Foley.

He owns the Cherries, while he also has a stake in Hibernian through his company Black Knight FC.

Mackay told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We’re certainly going to try, put it that way.

“Myself and Simon Francis (Cherries technical director) is the communication angle.

“He’s new in the job, but has been at the club. He’s going to have his own mindset on their needs in the new role.

“But we will have an ability to have conversations. I’m certainly going to go down, spend a bit of time down there.

“There are a lot of facets of sports science, the academy, best practices we can share.

“Obviously recruitment is the one area everyone wants to focus on.

“But that’s got to be based on a player, a very specific player who is going to come and make a difference to our team.”

Mackay, a former head coach at Watford, added: “We can’t just go for four players a year.

“There’s no point if there is only one player who can hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership. There’s no point in the other three.

“But certainly we hope to be able to lean on each other in recruitment, if that’s down to analysis or finding out about a player.

“That’s certainly how I see it working, communicating regularly, honestly and openly with a partner.”