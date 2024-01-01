Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I know Ajax unhappy about Ten Rouwelaar deal

Bournemouth owner Foley says "no" to Premier League games overseas

Bournemouth owner Foley says "no" to Premier League games overseas
Bournemouth owner Foley says "no" to Premier League games overseas
Bournemouth owner Foley says "no" to Premier League games overseasAction Plus
Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has come out to say he would not support any plan to play Premier League games outside of England.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport Foley was honest and admitted that he was too respectful of the game and its fans to think that moving games overseas away from English fans it was a good idea. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This comes after world governing body FIFA said it was setting up a working group to assess the potential impact of competitive domestic matches being played overseas. 

Foley was openly critical about the idea and was honest about the impact the move would have on fans. 

"I believe what we are doing today – and there are other pre-season games – is what we should be doing," said Foley. 

"In terms of playing actual Premier League matches in America? We should play in the UK. That is where they belong. I am very respectful of our fans and the whole system. I wouldn't want to be involved in changing any of that. I believe if you talk to our fans at Bournemouth, they think Foley actually respects our system and respects our heritage. And I do. 

"Premier League games in America? No." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFoley AdamBournemouth
Related Articles
Zabarnyi delighted penning new Bournemouth contract
Bournemouth boss Iraola hopeful keeping Solanke
Bournemouth boss Iraola admits new surgery setback for Adams