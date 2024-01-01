Bournemouth owner Foley says "no" to Premier League games overseas

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has come out to say he would not support any plan to play Premier League games outside of England.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport Foley was honest and admitted that he was too respectful of the game and its fans to think that moving games overseas away from English fans it was a good idea.

This comes after world governing body FIFA said it was setting up a working group to assess the potential impact of competitive domestic matches being played overseas.

Foley was openly critical about the idea and was honest about the impact the move would have on fans.

"I believe what we are doing today – and there are other pre-season games – is what we should be doing," said Foley.

"In terms of playing actual Premier League matches in America? We should play in the UK. That is where they belong. I am very respectful of our fans and the whole system. I wouldn't want to be involved in changing any of that. I believe if you talk to our fans at Bournemouth, they think Foley actually respects our system and respects our heritage. And I do.

"Premier League games in America? No."