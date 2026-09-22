Heskey on raising sons Jaden and Reigan: When you look at pushy parents, who is it for?

Former Premier League striker Emile Heskey has spoken on raising his sons, Jaden and Reigan as they grow into their careers.

Jaden Heskey came through Manchester City’s academy and made his senior City debut alongside his brother in the 2025 Carabao Cup.

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The midfielder spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday whilst his brother Reigan, a winger, moved to Koln in Germany as he searches for game time away from English clubs.

Emile Heskey has raised two top talents who at 20 and 18 years old, have very bright futures ahead of them. Speaking on raising the pair, the former City and Liverpool striker revealed that he didn’t want to put immense pressure on the teenagers.

“I always stood back,” he said. “I never stood on the edge so my kids were looking over at me and thought I was overlooking them and scrutinising everything they did.

“I took a stance back, so that they never saw me - they weren’t looking over so they could actually concentrate on the coaches’ principles.

“It could be daunting for kids having their parents telling them certain things to do, but then the coach is telling them something else, so there’s two different things that they’ve got going on.

“Sometimes you’re best to take a step back because the reality is it’s not my career, it’s theirs.”

He continued: “When you look at pushy parents, who is it for? Is it for them or it it for the child?” he questions. “Because I don’t think it’s for the child, especially some of the times where (you hear) the way the parents talk to them.”

Jaden is currently impressing for Wednesday in League One whilst Reigan has made one appearance in the Bundesliga so far. The pair are ones to watch for the future and their success may be down to Heskey’s world class parenting.