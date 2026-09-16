Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream

Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are amongst the teams that have already progressed whilst Manchester United and Manchester City seek to book their place in the next round in clashes on Wednesday night.
The draw for round four of the Carabao Cup will take place on the evening, after each game has been played. Ahead of the draw, here are the details including the draw time.
When is the draw?
The draw will start immediately after the third-round clash between United and Brighton which kicks off at 8pm, meaning the draw should begin at around 10pm.
Where can you watch it?
The fourth round draw will be aired live on Sky Sports as well as the Carabao Cup social media feeds. Presenter Pien Meulensteen will oversee the programme, with Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young on hand to conduct the draw.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw ball numbers
The EFL confirmed that ball numbers for the draw will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday, September 16th and details of those should come soon.
The teams who have advanced
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
Bradford City
Sunderland
Newcastle United
Chelsea
Peterborough United
Fulham
Arsenal
Liverpool
Brentford
Fixture left to play
Wednesday 16 September
Everton v Wolves
Fleetwood Town v Sheffield United
Coventry City v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Thursday 17 September
Manchester City v Norwich City
When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?
Round Four ties will take place during the week commencing 26th October as single-legged affairs.