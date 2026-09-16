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Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream

Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream
Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live streamPeter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia

The fourth round draw for the EFL Cup will take place today as teams left in the competition find out their next opponents.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are amongst the teams that have already progressed whilst Manchester United and Manchester City seek to book their place in the next round in clashes on Wednesday night. 

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The draw for round four of the Carabao Cup will take place on the evening, after each game has been played. Ahead of the draw, here are the details including the draw time. 

When is the draw? 

The draw will start immediately after the third-round clash between United and Brighton which kicks off at 8pm, meaning the draw should begin at around 10pm. 

Where can you watch it?

The fourth round draw will be aired live on Sky Sports as well as the Carabao Cup social media feeds. Presenter Pien Meulensteen will oversee the programme, with Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young on hand to conduct the draw.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw ball numbers

The EFL confirmed that ball numbers for the draw will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday, September 16th and details of those should come soon.

The teams who have advanced

Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

Bradford City

Sunderland

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Peterborough United

Fulham

Arsenal

Liverpool

Brentford

Fixture left to play

Wednesday 16 September

Everton v Wolves

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield United

Coventry City v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 17 September

Manchester City v Norwich City

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?

Round Four ties will take place during the week commencing 26th October as single-legged affairs.

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Manchester UnitedBrightonNewcastle UtdChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueEFL Cup

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