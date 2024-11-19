Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Fiorentina to extend and raise De Gea contract
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market

Heskey has "unbelievable chance to be top player" say Man City coach

Ansser Sadiq
Heskey has "got an unbelievable chance to be a top player" say Man City coach
Heskey has "got an unbelievable chance to be a top player" say Man City coachTribal Football
Manchester City starlet Reigan Heskey has been enjoying himself of late this season.

The teenager scored a hat-trick inside 22 minutes for the club’s Under-21 team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also scored two more for the Under-18s in a 5-3 win over Derby County, while playing for the England under-17s.

“He’s got an unbelievable chance to be a top player,” said City’s Under-21s boss Ben Wilkinson, speaking to the club website. 

“He has a lot of attributes you’d look for in someone of his position.

“To come on in an EDS game as a 16-year-old and score a hat-trick isn’t something you see very often. Our job is to steer him in the right direction over the next couple of years and not let him get too high in these moments.

“I’m sure he’ll have some bumps as well. We’ll make sure he doesn’t get too low in that point and just try to keep him on track.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Heskey ReiganManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Man City set Guardiola deadline to make contract call
Fulham rival West Ham for Man City attacker McAtee
Man City ahead of Juventus, PSG in Ederson battle