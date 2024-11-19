Heskey has "got an unbelievable chance to be a top player" say Man City coach

Manchester City starlet Reigan Heskey has been enjoying himself of late this season.

The teenager scored a hat-trick inside 22 minutes for the club’s Under-21 team.

He also scored two more for the Under-18s in a 5-3 win over Derby County, while playing for the England under-17s.

“He’s got an unbelievable chance to be a top player,” said City’s Under-21s boss Ben Wilkinson, speaking to the club website.

“He has a lot of attributes you’d look for in someone of his position.

“To come on in an EDS game as a 16-year-old and score a hat-trick isn’t something you see very often. Our job is to steer him in the right direction over the next couple of years and not let him get too high in these moments.

“I’m sure he’ll have some bumps as well. We’ll make sure he doesn’t get too low in that point and just try to keep him on track.”

