AGREED? Pep settles on new contract with Man City

Pep Guardiola has agreed to sign a new contract with Manchester City.

Football Insider reports the Spaniard is very close to extending his deal by another year, so that his contract will run right through to the summer of 2026.

A story that has also since been quoted by the BBC and ESPN.

Sources close to the club reportedly say that the extension is 99% in place and it won't be long before it becomes official.

Guardiola's current deal is due to expire in June.