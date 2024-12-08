Heskey delighted sons proving potential at Man City

Former England striker Emile Heskey is delighted with the progress of sons Reigan and Jaden in the Manchester City academy.

Both attacking talents are tipped to have successful senior careers in the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s their career not mine,” Emile told the Manchester Evening News.

“The thing is when they were younger, I was just guiding them in the sense of letting them enjoy it. Because playing football is about enjoyment.

“When I got into football, it was just about fun. You play with your mates and then you form friends within the academies that you're playing and you're just having fun.

“But then at some stage it becomes work and it becomes a job and you've got to be really, really disciplined. And the two boys have grown up in that.

“It's not my career, it's their career, but any help along the way, I'm there. I never really interfere because with all due respect, they are at a really good academy that is renowned and it's showing that it's producing players up and down the country.”