Hertha Berlin defender Pekarik: Slovakia must be perfect against England

Hertha Berlin defender Peter Pekarik recognises England are overwhelming favourites facing Slovakia.

The two nations meet on Sunday in the Euros round of 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slovakia veteran Pekarik, 37, said: “England are very strong in attack and defence. They have world -class players from top teams. Most of them play in the Premier League which is for me the best league in the world.

“When you play against opponents like this you need everyone of us to have a perfect day and to play over the limits of our abilities.

‌“We have watched videos of England and we could see their quality is immense. We don’t pay attention to any criticism they are getting from the media and fans because before the tournament I said England were one of the top favourites to win it. The mistakes we made in the previous games cannot be repeated because England will punish us.”