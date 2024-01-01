Herrera speaks on relationship with Man Utd after exit to Paris Saint-Germain

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has spoken about his exit from the club.

The Spaniard left United in 2019 for Paris Saint-Germain, who offered him a contract on higher wages.

Advertisement Advertisement

Herrera, who was hugely popular with the United supporters, felt that disagreements with the board led to his United departure.

"When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United," Herrera told to ESPN in May 2020.

"I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them."

"I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don't. They really suffer when things don't go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back. I disagreed with some of the decisions they made but this happens in football. It happens in every company.

"Apart from that, I respect them. I had a great relationship with (former CEO of United) Ed Woodward and with the owners when they came, so I have nothing to complain about with them."