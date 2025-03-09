Hermansen frustrated as Leicester narrowly fall at Chelsea

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen admitted frustration after their defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

The Dane saved a penalty from Cole Palmer, but was beaten by Marc Cucurella on the hour mark as the Foxes lost 1-0,

Advertisement Advertisement

Hermansen said afterwards: "It is obviously frustrating. It sums up the situation we are in now as a team. The crossbar in the first half, that little bit of luck. Didn't create much and they score from distance.

"We just need to keep being solid defensively and keep trying to go on the counter and create some chances. Hopefully, soon the luck will turn around a bit.

"We speak as a team internally and we all think and feel this is a tough situation of course. We are also mindful about going deeper down into the hole. We're trying to keep smiling."

On Palmer's penalty, he added: "We always try to prepare and I knew he would take it. I had the feeling he would go there."