Chelsea captain James lays out ambitions: Now about momentum

Chelsea captain Reece James says their clash with Leicester City on Sunday is all about momentum.

James, who struck in the midweek Europa Conference League win at FC Copenhagen, says they must build on the victory.

He said, "We have another game in a few days against Leicester and now it’s the business end of the season.

"It’s time to kick on and keep the wins going."

James also laid out their ambitions ahead of the Foxes match, with a trophy and Champions League qualification in their sights.

He added, "Building momentum is key.

"We have our goals of winning the Conference League and qualifying for the Champions League. I have zero doubts in achieving that. We look forward to our next few games."