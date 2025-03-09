Maresca relief as Chelsea do enough to see off Leicester

Chelsea eventually overcame a stubborn Leicester City side at Stamford Bridge, recovering from Cole Palmer’s first penalty failure of his senior career to win 1-0 in an intriguing Premier League (PL) clash.

Aiming for a fourth consecutive PL home win, Chelsea’s positive start to proceedings was led by Palmer, who was heavily involved from the off, seeing a penalty appeal turned down before firing two early efforts at goal.

The Blues were having some success down the right flank, and moments after an Enzo Fernández cross caused Leicester some concern, the home fans were celebrating the award of a spot-kick for a clumsy trip from Victor Kristiansen on Jadon Sancho.

Mads Hermansen did everything he could to delay the penalty, which ultimately paid off as the Danish stopper became the first goalkeeper to deny Palmer from the spot, ending the PL’s longest-ever 100% conversion rate at 12 strikes.

As has become typical under Enzo Maresca, the Blues were dominating possession, yet a bizarre passage of play almost handed the Foxes an unlikely lead.

Back in the PL starting XI, Robert Sánchez’s decision to dive towards a James Justin cross caused confusion, resulting in Tosin Adarabioyo stooping to head onto his own crossbar.

That proved to be a rare first-half attack for Leicester, as the teams went into HT level following an off-target strike from Christopher Nkunku.

An energetic start to the second period saw Jamie Vardy test Sánchez from a tight angle, but after Pedro Neto fired a warning shot with a deflected effort, Marc Cucurella broke the deadlock with a low drive from just outside the box.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The onus was now on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side to respond, but the hosts looked the more likely to net the game’s second goal as the clock ticked towards FT.

Late Leicester pressure ultimately led to nothing, and in the end, a single goal was enough for the Blues as they claimed three points against Maresca’s former side.

As a result, the Foxes remain entrenched in a relegation battle, six points from safety thanks to a fifth straight PL defeat without scoring. Bolstering a strong home record in the league (W8, D4, L2), Chelsea move back into the top four, two points clear of fifth-placed Manchester City.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)