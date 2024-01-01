Hendrie hoping Villa move for Chelsea outcast Sterling

Aston Villa hero Lee Hendrie would like to see them move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling.

After defeat to Arsenal, Hendrie feels Villa are short of such attacking options.

"Doing the prep for this game, I looked at the fixtures and thought 'The next five are winnable games'," Hendrie said on Sky Sports. "Listen, I think Villa will be really good this season and those next fixtures look appetising for sure. They have to bounce back after today, but there were lots of positives.

"I’m a little bit worried that the onus is on Leon Bailey in those wide areas.

"(Moussa) Diaby left the football club and I feel like he needs another option. Sometimes I think the balance isn’t quite there. Whether it’s a Raheem Sterling, we’ll never know."