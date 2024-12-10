Henderson says new partnerships are being formed at Palace as they pick up form

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has opened up about the club's summer signings and how building fitness can help outperform teams such as Manchester City.

A 2-2 draw against City at Selhurst Park on Saturday keeps the Eagles in 17th place, 4 points ahead of relegation candidates Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Henderson spoke to the club's website about how he believes Palace will only continue to grow and develop as many of their summer signings adapt to the club's style of play.

“Ismaïla (Sarr) has come into the team and at the start of the season, no one really knew his strengths, which is obvious because we've never played together before.

“But now we're seeing partnerships being formed at the back, in midfield, and up the top of the pitch, so obviously it's just going to go strength to strength from now.

“We’re a fitness team and sometimes it takes 10 games to get up to full fitness. You can see we're outrunning a lot of teams now, and that was the aim at the start of the season. We weren't quite doing that – we were getting outrun, outbattled – but as I say we're only going to go from strength to strength and get better and better.

A draw against the Premier League champions is a huge result for Palace but Henderson admits he was confident ahead of the game.

“I can only speak for myself but I was genuinely believing we could win (against City) and we went into every game last season sort of knowing we were going to win. It's strange – sometimes you just need a back-to-back couple of wins, and that's what we were looking for – but we're delighted with how it's gone.”

“Obviously they gave us a few chances today – maybe we wouldn't have got them last season – but at the end of the day, we've got to make them count, and we did today.

“It's a great point for us. We’re delighted, and no matter what run of form they're in, they're obviously world-class players and still in the top one or two teams in the Premier League, so we take huge confidence from that going forward.”

