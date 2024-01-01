Tribal Football
Henderson clashes with Ajax teammate in Europa League win
Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was pulled from a heated exchange with Ajax colleague Bertrand Traore.

The two were involved in an altercation amid their team's dominant performance against Besiktas.

In the first match of their Europa League journey, Ajax welcomed the Turkish team. 

The Dutch powerhouse secured a 4-0 victory, starting off their hopeful road to the final in style.

However, emotions ran high in the second half when Traore gave up the ball in a dangerous area, leading to an argument with Henderson.

"There are many areas we can improve on. Hopefully, we can show that tomorrow (Thursday). It’s already a challenge to demonstrate this," Henderson had said before the game.

"With small details, we could have done better in Deventer, like winning second balls and winning duels in general. There are more matches now. Especially for players who also compete internationally, the schedule is packed. It’s a lot when you think about it."

