Heinze joins Arsenal training for first time

Gabby Heinze joined Arsenal training for the first time yesterday.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender has been named Arsenal senior coach. The Argentine replaces Carlos Cuesta, after his departure for Serie A Parma.

Arsenal announced on Tuesday: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gabriel Heinze to our coaching staff as men’s First Team Coach.

"Heinze, a former Argentina international, brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club.

"We are excited with the introduction of Gabriel to our men’s first-team coaching staff, and welcome him and his family to Arsenal."