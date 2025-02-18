Heaven makes Man Utd U21 debut

Manchester United’s Under-21s suffered their first Premier League 2 defeat in six games, narrowly losing 1-0 to Fulham at Leigh Sports Village.

Callum Osmand’s goal, scored 10 minutes into the second half, proved decisive as the visitors claimed all three points under the floodlights.

New signing Ayden Heaven, who recently arrived from Arsenal, made his first appearance for the club, completing a planned first 45-minute stint.

Chances were scarce in the early stages on a frigid night in Leigh, but the match became more open as the first half progressed.

Fulham threatened with a flurry of opportunities, including two Osmand efforts and a Chris Donnell shot that forced a sharp low save from United goalkeeper William Murdock.

Youngster Heaven will be hoping he spends more time with the first team as the season progresses.