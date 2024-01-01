Tribal Football
Hazard: Chelsea players knew Salah was good at Basel
Hazard: Chelsea players knew Salah was good at BaselLaLiga
Chelsea great Eden Hazard insists Mohamed Salah is the superior player.

Hazard retired last year after being released 12 months early from his Real Madrid contract.

Asked if Liverpool ace Salah was the better player, Hazard told SportBible: "The best between Salah and me? Him, by far!

"Even when he was at Basel, he was already very good. We said to ourselves: 'wow, we have to buy him'. Then, you know, in football there are ups and downs.

"But what he did afterwards with Liverpool... Wow!"

