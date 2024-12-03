Havertz on Arsenal's form ahead of Man Utd clash: I think nothing can stop us

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has warned Manchester United that they are in the form of their season.

The Gunners go into the game at the Emirates Stadium on the back of an impressive run of wins.

They have beaten West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Sporting CP in recent matches.

"Erik ten Hag was there for a couple of years and, obviously, when a new manager comes in, they change their style of play, they change their system, they change their players so there are going to be a lot of different things on the pitch now," said the Germany forward told Sky Sports.

"But I think for us, the main thing is to focus on ourselves. We believe in our strengths and we want to play our best game. When we play our best game, I think nothing can stop us and that’s what we want to do."

"We’ve been in this race, already now, last year and the year before the team was in there as well so we know how tough it is," Havertz added on the title.

"I think we are still in the first part of the season so a lot of things can happen.

"For me, personally, I just feel how much tougher the Premier League gets year by year and then you see now Liverpool, all of a sudden, performing on the highest level week in, week out. You have to give credit to Liverpool, for sure.

"But there are still lots of games to play, lots of points to give, so we’re going to be ready for the fight, for sure. We want to give our best week in, week out to get three points and just compete with the best."

