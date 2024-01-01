Havertz: I love being at Arsenal

Kai Havertz is happy to proving his doubters wrong at Arsenal.

The Germany attacker is now a first-choice for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta this season.

"I feel good and love being at Arsenal. It has become my home," Havertz, formerly of Chelsea, told Sky Sports.

"When you move to a rival in London for a big fee, it is quite normal that there will be people who doubt you.

"But I have always been aware of my qualities. I believed in myself, and so did the coach and my teammates. It has helped me a lot, because of course it hasn't always been easy."