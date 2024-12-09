Hammarby chief expects record fee for Brighton, Arsenal target Toure

Hammarby IF chief Mikael Hjelmberg expects to sell Bazoumana Toure for a record fee.

The teenage attacker is attracting major interest from across Europe, with Brighton, Arsenal and RB Leipzig among clubs keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the podcast Lundh on Fotbollskanalen, Hjelmberg said: "They contact his agents, of course. There are a few clubs that have contacted us as well. Then there are new clubs written about in the media every day that I don't know about. But there are quite a few. So it is.

"There are many clubs who ask about him and there are many clubs who are curious about what it would cost to buy him off. There, we have been quite clear about what we think - and that is perhaps also why nothing concrete has come yet.

"If we are not satisfied with the deal, we have every right in the world to say no and not enter into any deal. We have a long contract with Bazou as well. So if we don't feel we are getting paid well enough then we will keep the player. And we are very happy about that too. If he continues to develop, I am quite convinced that there will be new offers for him in the future."

Asked if expected Toure to go for more than the record fees Malmo received for Sebastian Nanasi (Strasbourg) and Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt), he added: "Yes, at the least."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play