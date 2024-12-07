Brighton emerge as favourites in race for Hammarby whiz Toure

Brighton are emerging as favourites to land Hammarby IF prospect Bazoumana Toure.

Toure, 18, is being watched by major clubs across Europe this season, having only arrived earlier this year from ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast.

Brighton are in talks with HIF and made it clear that Toure's asking price won't be an issue.

FotbollDirekt says, however, there has not yet been an offer for the Ivorian.

Furthermore, several clubs are ready to meet the player's price tag - but Brighton seems to be closest at hand at the moment.

Touré's contract with Hammarby runs through 2028.