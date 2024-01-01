Hallgrimsson names O’Shea as Republic of Ireland assistant

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has named John O’Shea as his assistant.

The former Manchester United and Ireland defender was in temporary charge of the team in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Hallgrimsson taking over as head coach, he admitted that retaining O’Shea was a priority.

"It was an absolute priority for me to bring John into the staff when I joined the association," said ex-Iceland and Jamaica boss Hallgrimsson.

"I traveled down to Waterford at the first opportunity to sit down with him and discuss the role.

It became clear we're very much aligned in our ideas and what the future should look like, and it's fantastic he has agreed to be the assistant head coach."