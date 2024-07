Southampton burn off AC Milan, BVB for Irish teen Akachukwu

Southampton have swooped for Waterford attacker Romeo Akachukwu.

The 17 year-old is to choose Saints ahead of offers from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

The Daily Echo says Saints are now closing a deal for the youngster.

Southampton have worked on the signing for over 12 months.

Akachukwu was a guest at Southampton’s 4-4 draw with Norwich City in August. He is set to initially be registered with the U21 team.