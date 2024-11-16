Hallgrimsson accepts Ireland underdogs facing England

Republic of Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson accepts they're underdogs against England in Sunday's Nations League tie.

Ireland meet England at Wembley on the back of victory over Finland.

"Coming from a win on Thursday, we've nothing to fear and we can try to play like we did in the second-half against Greece and Finland," said Hallgrimsson.

"I've never played at Wembley, but it's always an honour to play in places like Wembley. It's always an honour to play the top teams in the world and England are one.

"That helps your growth when you play the best teams. You're up against the best individual talents in football and they will expose your weakness."