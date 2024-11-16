Wales coach Bellamy insists Turkey draw deserved

Wales coach Craig Bellamy says they deserved their 0-0 draw with Nations League opponents Turkey on Saturday.

Wales survived a penalty, which Kerem Akturkoglu pulled wide, to earn the point.

"I'm not sure that was a penalty. Just look at it. Did he go from behind? No, it was from the side. Did he touch the ball? Yes," said Bellamy.

"VAR (video assistant referee)? Did I believe they would overturn it or get the referee to look at it? No. Uefa are very good at not imposing themselves on it. I felt that was justice.

"I don't believe Turkey deserved to win it that way. Maybe different parts of the game (Turkey deserved to win), yeah. I don’t believe that was a penalty."

"(I learned) a lot (about the team)," Bellamy continued. "Defending the box, we're exceptional, so that’s credit to previous managers. We’re really strong putting bodies on the line.

"I knew there would be a bit of pain today, it was a difficult game against really good opposition. Can we improve on the ball? Can our angles, can our timing be right? That’s what we need to improve on.

"I was trying to stay calm and it was difficult, especially at the end. You don't want to be riding that rollercoaster (of emotion)," he said.

"I felt maybe once or twice I was and I don't like it, so I need to learn from that, improve from that. I was saying to the players I need to improve as well. The test of the atmosphere Turkey were able to create, it's hopefully going to benefit me along the line and the players as well."