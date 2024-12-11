Hake posts Man Utd farewell

Manchester United’s departed first team coach Rene Hake posted a heartfelt message on social media this week.

The Dutchman left Go Ahead Eagles in the summer, where he was manager, to work under Erik ten Hag at United.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Ten Hag sacked and his coaching staff gone, Hake has also left United.

“It has been a wonderful experience serving as assistant manager of Manchester United and, while it has ended sooner than I would have liked, I am leaving with nothing but good feelings about this great football club and its brilliant fans,” wrote the Dutchman.

“I would like to thank Erik ten Hag for giving me the opportunity, and all the players and staff for the strong connection and co-operation during this period. We tried so hard to get us on the right track this season, and we felt we could get there – but that’s football.

“Now it’s time for me to rest and recharge before the next challenge, while wishing everyone at Manchester United all the success for the future.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play