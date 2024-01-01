Haaland sparks final whistle melee between Man City and Arsenal

Erling Haaland sparked a brawl between players and staff at the end of Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Haaland, who struck the first goal of the game for City, appeared to throw the ball at the back of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' head after John Stones' 98th minute equaliser for the hosts.

Spotted by Arsenal staff, both benches emptied as emotions spilled over after a rollercoaster match.

The melee included managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, with staff and players exchanging insults.

Arsenal had played the entire the second-half with ten-men after Leandro Trossard's dismissal.