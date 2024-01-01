Tribal Football
Most Read
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge

Haaland sparks final whistle melee between Man City and Arsenal

Haaland sparks final whistle melee between Man City and Arsenal
Haaland sparks final whistle melee between Man City and ArsenalAction Plus
Erling Haaland sparked a brawl between players and staff at the end of Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Haaland, who struck the first goal of the game for City, appeared to throw the ball at the back of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes' head after John Stones' 98th minute equaliser for the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spotted by Arsenal staff, both benches emptied as emotions spilled over after a rollercoaster match.

The melee included managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta, with staff and players exchanging insults.

Arsenal had played the entire the second-half with ten-men after Leandro Trossard's dismissal. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Man City ace Bernardo slams Arsenal tactics: Only one team came to play football
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today
Man City ace Foden voted PFA Player of Year; Team of the Year named