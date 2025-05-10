Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca

Monterrey will be without veteran defender Sergio Ramos for the crucial second leg of their Liguilla quarter-final against Toluca.

Although the former Spain international participated in light training with his teammates on Friday, the center-back has not fully recovered and will miss the decisive match.

This will be the fourth consecutive match the former Real Madrid star has missed since sustaining an injury on Matchday 17.

The 38-year-old, who joined Liga MX as one of the season's marquee signings, has made nine appearances for the club, scoring four goals, with most of them coming from his trademark headers.