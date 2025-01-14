Haaland on Man City's inconsistent form: It has given me motivation and hunger in my belly

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says the club's inconsistent form over November and December has given him and the squad a fire in their belly to fight harder this season.

Speaking to the club's website ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Brentford, the Norway international spoke on how City’s winless run at the end of 2024 motivated him even more to train harder and come back stronger in the New Year.

“We are used to winning here, so it has been really weird over the last couple of months. I think maybe it has been good for us and to get this feeling,” he began.

“To get something burning inside of you to keep on going. It feels good (to have won the last three), it has been a great last week and we are all happy. We keep going.”

“When you lose, you can lose your confidence and suddenly we started losing. It is a winning club here and if you just look at the last ten years there haven’t been many games lost.

“It has been weird, but it has been giving me motivation and the hunger in my belly to keep going, to get better and to perform.

The 24-year-old also opened on manager Pep Guardiola, who he says is hungrier than ever to help City return to their old selves this season after years of success with the club.

“You can speak about how we have been unlucky with injuries and we have, but you can’t look for excuses. The good thing is that we have so many games and we can go straight to the next game to try to turn things around and that is what we are doing.

“Also, in training we have a hungry manager who is hungrier than ever and that is something that I love and gives me motivation, seeing how hungry and motivated he is even with everything that he has won and done for football for so many years.”

“You have to find your form, but look at the players, it is still the same players. Look at everything they have won. It is about taking a big, deep breath and trying to smile as much as possible.”