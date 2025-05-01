Haaland hands Man City huge lift with social media post

Erling Haaland has announced he's returned to training at Manchester City.

With City chasing a top four finish in the Premier League for Champions League qualification and also into the FA Cup final, Haaland's return hands manager Pep Guardiola a huge boost.

There had been concerns Haaland's season was over due to an ankle injury.

Indeed, Guardiola had hinted the best City could hope for would be Haaland making their Club World Cup campaign.

But taking to social media on Wednesday, the Norway international declared: "Back training with the team."