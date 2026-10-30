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Man City lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Maresca recalls Haaland & Co for Premier League return

Man City head coach Enzo Maresca.
Man City head coach Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion face off for the second time this week after their Carabao Cup battle ended in a penalty shootout win for Enzo Maresca's side.

The sides could not be separated after 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium as Geronimo Rulli's spot kick heroics eventually nudged the hosts into the quarter finals.

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It's back to the Premier League day job in Manchester and both Maresca and Fabian Hurzeler will make significant changes to their starting lineups.

Man City v Brighton team news

Maresca has confirmed Antoine Semenyo is the only member of his squad unavailable for this game as he remains out with a knee issue.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Elliott Anderson and Erling Haaland will be among those players recalled for the home team as City look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a positive result.

Man City predicted lineup v Brighton

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez, Cherki; Foden, Haaland, Doku.

Man City v Brighton kick off time

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is set at 3pm in the UK.

Key stat

Defeat in midweek was the first time Hurzeler has lost to City as Brighton boss with two wins and two draws from four Premier League meetings.

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Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaErling HaalandFabian HurzelerManchester CityBrighton

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