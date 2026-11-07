Thierno Barry reveals Erling Haaland is a huge inspiration: I watch a lot of videos of him

Thierno Barry has revealed Manchester City's Erling Haaland is a huge inspiration after his brace for Everton against Coventry.

The Toffees won for the third time in eight days on Friday night, with Barry following up strikes against Newcastle United with a fine brace against Coventry as he continues to impress.

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After nodding in two headers at the back post, Barry pushed himself to ten goals this season as he helped his side push up to 5th in the Premier League standings.

Speaking after the clash, Barry was over the moon as he was compared to Haaland, the only player who currently has more Premier League goals than him as things stand as he is joint with Liverpool's Alexander Isak.

"It's always a pleasure to score and for my team to win so I'm very happy. I just work a lot during this summer so we can see the results so I'm happy and I need to continue like this to help my team win every game.

"To be fair sometimes it is difficult when you miss a lot of chances your mind is sometimes bad but I always work to do my best."

On Haaland: "I'm very happy because I'm a fan of him. I watch a lot of videos of him and try and do the things he does. If I can play with him until the end to get the Golden Boot I will try."

Coventry remain two points above the relegation zone and could fall into the bottom three come the end of the weekend after Barry's performance. Meanwhile, Everton may be seeking a European spot as they gather momentum under manager David Moyes.

Moyes called Barry’s display “fabulous” and said "Haaland’s worried about him catching him now! I don’t see many young centre-forwards scoring loads of goals in the Premier League. He’s settled down a bit more now. His language, his understanding and his communication is much better as well. Obviously he’s working hard to get in those positions to score. I’m really pleased for him.”