Haaland scores as Norway sink Wales to bottom of Nations League group

Norway ended their 25-year wait for a victory over Wales with a 3-1 win in a gripping UEFA Nations League clash in Oslo, moving Stale Solbakken’s side into third spot and leaving the Dragons propping up Group A4.

Sitting in the bottom two spots in the group, Norway and Wales came into the contest looking to boost their respective League A survival bids while also holding out hope of making a late dash for a top-two finish.

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Despite being forced to negotiate periods of dangerous Norwegian possession, Craig Bellamy’s side went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first period, with Dan James threatening on three separate occasions.

The Leeds United attacker fired wide twice in the space of four minutes before he found his radar in the closing stages of the first period, only to be denied by Egil Selvik’s resolute near-post stop, ensuring the visitors had to be content with a goalless half-time scoreline.

Unfortunately for Wales, Antonio Nusa demonstrated the precision that James lacked when he grabbed the all-important opener just shy of the hour mark.

Match stats Flashscore

Pouncing onto Joe Rodon’s defensive header from a corner, Nusa cut inside onto his right foot and drilled a low shot from the edge of the box beyond Karl Darlow’s despairing dive.

After netting his first League A goal, Nusa then played a key role in Norway’s second, as he raced onto a long ball before feeding Erling Haaland, who quickly squared it for Andreas Schjelderup to slot home a simple finish within two minutes of his arrival on the pitch.

To Wales’ credit, they refused to go down without a fight and soon pulled a goal back through David Brooks, just moments after Ethan Ampadu had forced Selvik into a superb stop.

Momentum Flashscore

Exchanging a neat one-two with Harry Wilson, Brooks raced into the box before cleverly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper to net his eighth international goal.

However, Haaland dashed the visitors’ renewed belief when he sent Darlow the wrong way from the penalty spot after Connor Roberts was penalised for a clumsy challenge on Schjelderup.

Haaland’s calmness from 12 yards wrapped up the win, which could have been more emphatic were it not for a late Darlow save from Nusa before Ben Davies blocked Haaland's rebound.

Norway move into second spot and will be in control of their qualification destiny on matchday six, while Wales remain winless in away head-to-heads and are three points adrift of the pack ahead of their final group game against Portugal.

Flashscore of the Match: Andreas Schjelderup (Norway)