Gyokeres reveals talks with Arteta after scoring for Sweden, admits he reads criticism

Viktor Gyokeres got on the scoresheet for Sweden this week as Arsenal fans look to him for goals after the international break.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were both on target as they helped secure a 2-1 victory over Romania on Friday night.

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This was Gyokeres' first competitive goal since the World Cup opener against Tunisia and his first of the season and a troubling start to the season with Arsenal.

Kai Havertz has started Arsenal's first five Premier League matches and scored 2 goals, while Gyökeres has mostly been used from the bench under manager Mikel Arteta who has put little faith in the 28 year old.

However, Havertz has picked up a hamstring injury while on duty for Germany, meaning Gyokeres would be expected to come in and lead the line in Havertz's absence after the break.

Speaking after scoring for his country, Gyokeres admitted to reading criticism and his talks behind the scenes with Arteta.

"It was a good finish from Lucas (Bergvall) and I was in a good position at the far post. I received it and got it in, so it was nice. It was nice to play and it was fun out there.

"If there is a lot of (criticism) and you read it, of course you can be influenced, but that is not something I do. If you do well you get praise and if you don't score goals as a striker and play as they expect, there is criticism. That is how it is for all footballers. It goes up and down. It is normal," Gyokeres stated.

"I obviously need to do better, and yes, I want to do it, so that's no problem. It's good (the dialogue with Arteta). I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals."

Sweden still have Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina to play over the break and Arteta will keep a close eye on Gyokeres who is set to become his main striker.