Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Man City reportedly found guilty of 114 charges & could be kicked from Premier League

Who would win Premier League title if Man City are stripped?

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Who would be the new Premier League champions if Man City are stripped of titles?

Turmoil in Danish camp as captain Hojbjerg apologises for comments after Norway defeat

Zidane admits Mbappe likely to miss France's next three matches after injuring knee

Gyokeres reveals talks with Arteta after scoring for Sweden, admits he reads criticism

Gyokeres reveals talks with Arteta after scoring for Sweden, admits he reads criticism
Gyokeres reveals talks with Arteta after scoring for Sweden, admits he reads criticismvia REUTERS

Viktor Gyokeres got on the scoresheet for Sweden this week as Arsenal fans look to him for goals after the international break.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were both on target as they helped secure a 2-1 victory over Romania on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This was Gyokeres' first competitive goal since the World Cup opener against Tunisia and his first of the season and a troubling start to the season with Arsenal.

Kai Havertz has started Arsenal's first five Premier League matches and scored 2 goals, while Gyökeres has mostly been used from the bench under manager Mikel Arteta who has put little faith in the 28 year old.

However, Havertz has picked up a hamstring injury while on duty for Germany, meaning Gyokeres would be expected to come in and lead the line in Havertz's absence after the break.

Speaking after scoring for his country, Gyokeres admitted to reading criticism and his talks behind the scenes with Arteta.

"It was a good finish from Lucas (Bergvall) and I was in a good position at the far post. I received it and got it in, so it was nice. It was nice to play and it was fun out there.

"If there is a lot of (criticism) and you read it, of course you can be influenced, but that is not something I do. If you do well you get praise and if you don't score goals as a striker and play as they expect, there is criticism. That is how it is for all footballers. It goes up and down. It is normal," Gyokeres stated.

"I obviously need to do better, and yes, I want to do it, so that's no problem. It's good (the dialogue with Arteta). I just try to do well when I get the chance and score goals."

Sweden still have Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina to play over the break and Arteta will keep a close eye on Gyokeres who is set to become his main striker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueViktor GyokeresKai HavertzMikel ArtetaAlexander IsakLucas BergvallArsenal

Related Articles

Waddle says Gyokeres "doesn't seem to click" and Arsenal would be open to selling

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz suffers hamstring injury and pulls out of Germany squad

Arsenal use international break to restart Declan Rice extension talks