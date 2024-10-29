Man City midfielder Rodri: I had no hint I'd win Ballon d'Or; if Real Madrid chose to stay away...

Manchester City midfielder Rodri insists last season wasn't the best of his career.

Rodri spoke to L'Equipe after being confirmed the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on Monday night in Paris.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "When they said my name, I had no information, obviously none. They had not told me anything, I had not received any communication. I was attending the ceremony like everyone else. This means a lot. I can only enjoy the moment, it is also extremely gratifying. It is an immense gift.

"My previous season was better than the one just gone, even if this last one was almost perfect. There were important moments. I never thought I could repeat it. I never believed I could reach this level, but with a recovery of form and power, and many matches without losing, then with the victory at the European Championships, there I started to believe."

On Real Madrid snubbing the gala after learning Vinicius Junior would not be winning the award, Rodri added: "I'm not in their shoes, it's their decision. They decided not to come and we have to accept that. I'm focusing on my club. I'll go and celebrate this recognition with them."