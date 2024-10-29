Real Madrid insist Ballon d'Or snub not about Rodri

Real Madrid insist their snub of last night's Ballon d'Or gala had nothing to do with winner Rodri.

The Manchester City midfielder's awarding of the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior angered Real Madrid to the point their delegation chose not to fly to Paris for the ceremony.

A Real source told Okdiario: "Congratulations to Rodri.

"But UEFA and France Football have insulted Real Madrid.

"If the award criteria do not proclaim the winner as Vinicius, those same criteria must proclaim the winner as (Dani) Carvajal.

"As this has not been the case, it is obvious that they do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid will not go where it is not respected."