Slot says Nunez has been a fantastic replacement for Jota despite lack of game time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has talked about his options for the no.9 position this season.

Slot has to make a few changes with the likes of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa unavailable.

However, he does have Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who has impressed recently.

He told reporters this week: “I think about Darwin, I gave him credit for the fact he worked so hard in previous weeks when he didn't play a lot to be able to play three games in a row. I think (it was) three games in eight days, so that says a lot about him – but it also says a lot about the quality of our performance staff and medical staff that we were able to give him the right sessions to prepare him in the right way.

“You always need the player to buy in because you can give him the right sessions, but if he doesn't give everything then it is very difficult for him to do what he did.

“Also with him it was a good thing his ban for the Uruguay team was cancelled so he could play two games there, that probably helped for him to play the way he did – and I am not talking about the quality he played with, but the intensity he played with.

“The quality was also good, so that was a positive thing. It is a pity Diogo Jota is not available and Federico Chiesa is also not available because they were, in my opinion, the most logical No.9s, but still we have some other options.”