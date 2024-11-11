Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Gundogan suggests Man City are setting their standards too high

Ansser Sadiq
Gundogan suggests Man City are setting their standards too high
Gundogan suggests Man City are setting their standards too highAction Plus
Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan states that they must find their previous standards.

The Citizens have not been at their best this term, and have now lost four of their last four matches in all competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They are only five point adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League, which gives Gundogan reason for optimism.

“The standard for us is really high but we are setting ourselves very high standards,” he stated after a loss to Brighton.

“That’s why we are disappointed and frustrated with the way things are going right now. There is no other way than to keep doing the right things and keep believing.

“It’s important that we are honest with ourselves and what we can do better. We know that and we need to know that we need to get back on track – there’s a responsibility to play for City.

“The expectations are high and that’s normal. It’s something we’ve dealt with in the past and we need to deal with in the future.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGundogan IlkayManchester CityLiverpoolBrighton
Related Articles
Hurzeler on Brighton star Baleba: He can always be the best player on the pitch
Brighton defender Van Hecke details his furious Pep exchange
Walker: Time for Man City to put our wellies on