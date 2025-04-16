Gundogan reveals Guardiola inspired him into coaching as he prepares for retirement

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that manager Pep Guardiola has inspired him to take up coaching after he retires.

The 34-year-old could potentially see him end his career at the Etihad despite him returning last summer after a year away at Barcelona and signing a 12-month deal with the option of a second season. Fellow leaders at the club and Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are set to leave but Gundogan has spoke to The National about how he wants to stay under Guardiola.

Gundogan's future is in coaching

“I want to continue coaching and I want to progress in that field but it is something that isn’t possible right now because of playing,” he said, having secured his B Licence with plans for an A Licence and Pro Licence to follow.

"I have previously worked with City’s under 16s and I really enjoyed it. I have worked under some amazing coaches and they inspire you. I have had the privilege of working with Pep for several years, it is automatically something I think about and consider for the future."

Guardiola is a huge inspiration

The German international admitted that Guardiola is a major inspiration for him and he is constantly learning everyday whilst working under him as he prepares to take those lessons and use them as a coach in the near future.

"When I look at Pep I see a man with a lot of ideas who tries to take care of every little detail of the game. A man dedicated to finding solutions, who questions himself and everything. In terms of character, I am similar. I question myself a lot and always try to see what I can personally do better not just for me but the team and the whole club in general.

“Being part of City for so many years I can see myself coaching in the future and of course,e I love football way too much to stay out of it once my playing career is over.

“I always tell myself I could become a really good coach if I have the guts to do it and the energy and stamina to go for it in the long run. But I know also that it is a lot of work when I see Pep and our coaching staff and the working hours they put in.

"It is much more than a player. It’s a workload you need to accept and be comfortable with. I took the first steps to see if it was something that would interest me and so far it has.”