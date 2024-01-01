Gundogan happy he kept Manchester apartment: Man City return was meant to be

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about his return to the club.

The German left the Citizens a year ago as a free agent for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

He spent a successful season at the Nou Camp, but has now returned after Barca needed to move him along for financial reasons.

"It was just such an intense year," explained Gundogan when asked why he kept his Manchester apartment after leaving.

"I struggled with finding an apartment over there, I didn’t really have much time and much energy to spend on trying to rent or sell it.

"So I just thought, okay, keep it for now, Manchester is also growing, it is not a bad place to be. So I just thought keep it and don’t know what the future will bring. It looks like it was meant to be."